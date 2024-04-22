2024 might have been the last year Marc Marquez raced in MotoGP & here's how he avoided it

Speaking to a leading publication about his decision to unceremoniously leave the Japanese outfit for which he raced for 11 years, Marquez said, "It was a super difficult decision. It wasn’t listening to my heart. It was just thinking about what’s best for my future. My future is that I want to be a MotoGP rider for many more years."

He was hinting at the career-changing crash he suffered in 2020 and the subsequent crashes he had riding the updated RC213V between 2021 and 2023.

"The Repsol Honda team was my life, my career. It was super hard. My mechanics, my technicians, sponsors are there. I said to them ‘maybe I will do one more year here then finish my career because my mental health would be finished’. So, I took this decision,” said Marquez.

Having found the joy of riding again and having risen to the top of the rider group, Marc is once again fighting for podiums, something he could not do with Honda after 2021.

"I am enjoying it. It’s not the same to approach a weekend thinking of being in the top 10, or the top five or fight for the podium. This is the main reason why I took this decision - to answer to myself if I am competitive enough. The answer is yes, I am competitive. Then, another thing is to be extra competitive to fight for the title. Now, I am competitive to fight for the top five with the top boys. This makes me happy,” he said.