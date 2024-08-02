Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: A refreshed contender in the 400cc segment

Riding the motorcycle is a peach, and you realise the power and torque come in, in a smooth and linear way. All the way from 3000 RPM right upto 9000 RPM, the motor has negligible vibrations, and the rush of power isn't overwhelming. This is perhaps the easiest 400-cc motorcycle to ride in the country today. However, the character of the Pulsar is retained in the way the engine creates a boomy intake and the exhaust note that it offers. The 40 PS and 35 Nm of torque work well with the revised single-spark engine. The engine revs quickly and gives you enough thrills – the power delivery is not peaky like the KTMs which can catch you somewhat off-guard, but as explained earlier, comes in a positive, linear manner. The rear tyres do however struggle to keep the power down, and we would recommend a change to other capable aftermarket brands. Our favourite part is the suspension, soft for city roads yet stiff enough for good handling. Highway stability is great as well, thanks to a perimeter frame that has been continuously revised over the last decade.Ergonomics remain old school, with an upright driving position that benefits you in the city with the ability to look up and further than most other riders.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z comes at a time when Bajaj’s own manufactured KTM and Triumph 400cc bikes are ruling the segment and the home grown Dominar 400 is picking up pace slowly. The 400-ccsegment seems to be a great space for the company to be in, as it is heavily invested here. Will this threaten the 350cc segment? Only time will tell though now the company is betting big on that!