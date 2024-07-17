A new era for roadsters: Royal Enfield launches the Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield has unveiled its premium modern roadster, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. This motorcycle is designed to redefine what roadsters are meant to be—kinetic, intuitive, and eager to perform across its power band. Precisely engineered for a raw, responsive, and visceral riding experience, the Guerrilla 450 promises pure, primal fun, whether navigating weekday traffic, enjoying a spirited Sunday morning ride through twisties, or embarking on long-haul journeys.
The Guerrilla 450, also known as the GRR 450 in many markets, is built on the same platform as the Himalayan but tuned for roadster performance. It features the new 452cc Sherpa engine, delivering an impressive 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. This engine is designed for spirited roadster performance, offering more than 85 per cent of its torque from 3,000 rpm. The engine includes a 4-valve DOHC setup, liquid cooling with an integrated water pump, twin-pass radiator, and internal bypass for optimal temperature control. A 6-speed gearbox with assist and slip clutch enhances cruising comfort and safety. The bike’s chassis, made from a steel twin-spar tubular frame, supports dynamic ergonomics for a versatile riding stance.
The bike features a sleek design with a stepped bench seat, an 11-liter fuel tank, LED headlights, integrated tail lamp, and an upswept silencer. Its minimalist build emphasizes performance and authenticity, paying homage to classic roadsters while challenging modern norms. The bike’s ergonomics ensure an upright riding stance thanks to a low seat and mid-set footpegs. The 43mm telescopic front fork and linkage-type mono-shock at the rear provide stability and comfort. Paired with 17-inch front and rear tubeless tires and a 1440 mm wheelbase, the bike offers exceptional stability and nimble handling.
With its Engine Management System (EMS) and ride-by-wire technology, the Guerrilla 450 offers Performance Mode and Eco Mode. This allows riders to tailor the throttle response to their mood and riding conditions, from city streets to open roads. The mid and top variants include the new Tripper Dash, a 4-inch infotainment cluster with a simple, intuitive user interface. Supported by the RE App, it offers route recording, music control, weather forecasts, and comprehensive vehicle information. The Tripper Dash enables riders to share their experiences through GPX files and stay connected with Royal Enfield GRID support.
The Guerrilla 450 comes in three variants—Analogue, Dash, and Flash—and five vibrant colourways. In India, bookings open today, with test rides and deliveries starting on August 1, 2024.
Prices start at INR 2,39,000.