A new era for roadsters: Royal Enfield launches the Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield has unveiled its premium modern roadster, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. This motorcycle is designed to redefine what roadsters are meant to be—kinetic, intuitive, and eager to perform across its power band. Precisely engineered for a raw, responsive, and visceral riding experience, the Guerrilla 450 promises pure, primal fun, whether navigating weekday traffic, enjoying a spirited Sunday morning ride through twisties, or embarking on long-haul journeys.

The Guerrilla 450, also known as the GRR 450 in many markets, is built on the same platform as the Himalayan but tuned for roadster performance. It features the new 452cc Sherpa engine, delivering an impressive 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. This engine is designed for spirited roadster performance, offering more than 85 per cent of its torque from 3,000 rpm. The engine includes a 4-valve DOHC setup, liquid cooling with an integrated water pump, twin-pass radiator, and internal bypass for optimal temperature control. A 6-speed gearbox with assist and slip clutch enhances cruising comfort and safety. The bike’s chassis, made from a steel twin-spar tubular frame, supports dynamic ergonomics for a versatile riding stance.