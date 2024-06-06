Hero’s new Xtreme is a showcase of the company’s R&D capabilities

Hero once led the 125cc segment for a long period with its Glamour 125 model range. Today, as the market demands more of everything, Hero has taken the time and resource to deliver the sportiest 125 they can deliver. primarily aimed at the youth and aspiring motorcycle buyers of all types, the Xtreme 125r gathered a lot of queries on the road that we have not seen in a long time for a Hero product.

The styling is the main highlight, which is done right and which is in line with international and local market requirements . A futuristic headlamp, dual seat layout, a muscular tank and sharp tail section makes it look sporty indeed. The feature list is quite expansive with a segment first instrument cluster with adjust- able brightness, Hero’s connectivity app, a new high quality and comprehensive switchgear, not seen at this price point easily.