Hero’s new Xtreme is a showcase of the company’s R&D capabilities

The Hero Xtreme 125R is the company’s newest and most important product in the portfolio after a long time. Developed in-house entirely, the project talks about Hero’s R&D capability, which has been on a dramatic rise since last half a decade.
Hero once led the 125cc segment for a long period with its Glamour 125 model range. Today, as the market demands more of everything, Hero has taken the time and resource to deliver the sportiest 125 they can deliver. primarily aimed at the youth and aspiring motorcycle buyers of all types, the Xtreme 125r gathered a lot of queries on the road that we have not seen in a long time for a Hero product.
The styling is the main highlight, which is done right and which is in line with international and local market requirements . A futuristic headlamp, dual seat layout, a muscular tank and sharp tail section makes it look sporty indeed. The feature list is quite expansive with a segment first instrument cluster with adjust- able brightness, Hero’s connectivity app, a new high quality and comprehensive switchgear, not seen at this price point easily.
The instrument cluster is digital, which requires a bit of effort to read while riding. The LED projector lamps in the headlight are also something that has never seen in this segment. Overall, a high quality, well-equipped and well designed 125cc sporty motorcycle after the very expensive KTMM Duke 125. In terms of riding, the new engine is smooth, quite refined and rideability in the city is good enough, but could have been better. Sedate riding in the city does not make you realise it much. Push it harder, and you will feel you could do with more torque in the lower end of the rev range. The Xtreme 125R does feel sporty, fun to ride with good mid-range power, which will enthuse the rider looking for something sporty.
The Xtreme 125R, most importantly, is stable at all speeds. The big 120 section tyre at the rear is the reason behind it. The rear tyre provides excellent ride quality. I think, it is a bit of an over-engineered aspect, but it will impress the customers with its sporty and premium look imprinting on the prospective customer’s mind. The price Hero is asking for the Xtreme 125r is justified considering the option of ABS also on offer along with a motorcycle that does it all.
Priced at INR 96,000 ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni