Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched, priced at INR 1.85 lakh
Bajaj Auto has introduced the new Pulsar NS400Z with a sticker price of INR 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory) in India. The biggest Pulsar ever is loaded with features, boasts a powerful engine, and has a tried-and-tested chassis.
The design of the motorcycle is very familiar, for the NS400Z shares many of its parts and panels with the NS200. However, the new Pulsar features a unique "face" with LED lights, 43 mm USD front forks, a 6-step adjustable rear mono-shock, a digital LCD instrument cluster, and model-specific livery.
But there's no getting around the fact that the frame, subframe, swinging arm, seats, and wheels look very similar to those present on the 200cc naked.
Bajaj is currently selling the NS400Z in four colours: Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey. The motorcycle also features carbon-fibre graphics on components like the front mudguard.
Power comes from a 373.27-cc liquid-cooled engine (40 PS and 35 Nm) that is teamed with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Thanks to the ride-by-wire electronic throttle, there are four ride modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Off-road).
Further, the naked bike has switchable electronic traction control, adjustable hand levers, Bluetooth connectivity for smartphones, dual-channel ABS, and even a USB charger.
Weighing 174 kg, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z can hold 12 litres of petrol and rides on 17-inch wheels with 110- (front) and 140-section (rear) rubber. Stopping power comes from 320 mm and 230 mm discs (front and rear), and the motorcycle also has ample road clearance.