KTM to offer Pedro Acosta a new multi-year deal?

Acosta has impressed KTM bosses ever since he moved to the premier class. His heroics on the track thus far have also earned him plentiful admirers both in the paddock and outside.

Before rival teams snap up Acosta, KTM wants to lock him in with a multi-year contract, which will see him get promoted to the KTM factory racing team.

Currently, Acosta rides for GASGAS and occupies the seat left by Pol Espargaro. The teenager is also happy with the team and has adapted well to the bike, with multiple podium finishes.

He was given a single-year contract for 2024 by GASGAS when he stepped up to MotoGP after winning the championship in Moto2, with the possibility to extend the relationship for 2025.

If Acosta signs on the dotted line, and there is no reason to think that he won't, then he will follow in the footsteps of Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia in signing long-term deals with a factory outfit.