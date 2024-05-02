Ferrato, a brand of Okaya EV, has officially launched its new electric motorcycle, the Disruptor.

Offering a range of 129 kilometres on a single charge, Disruptor’s performance stems from its powertrain, featuring a powerful motor chain-driven system capable of delivering a peak power of 6.37 kW with a top speed of 95 km/h in three dynamic drive modes - Eco, City, and Sports.
The latest Electric bike’s capabilities include an advanced lithium-ion LFP battery. With a capacity of 3.97 kWh, it is well-equipped for higher thermal runaway at 270 °C, making it perfect for India's weather conditions. Bolstered with a longer life cycle when compared to NMC technology, its IP-67 rating offers exceptional durability and reliability, backed by a comprehensive 3-year/30,000 km warranty.
In addition to its impressive performance, the Disruptor also boasts a host of innovative features designed to enhance control, stability, and convenience. You get disc brakes, alloy wheels, and telescopic front suspension with a mono-shock rear suspension and digital-hybrid display. Connectivity is at the forefront with integrated Bluetooth and GPS connectivity, geo-fencing, and Find My Vehicle functionality, ensuring seamless integration with modern lifestyles. Riders can stay connected, easily navigate, and track their bike in real-time, adding a new dimension to the riding experience.
The Disruptor is now available for pre-booking on Ferrato's official website, with deliveries set to begin in 90 days.
Priced at INR 1,59,999 ex-showroom