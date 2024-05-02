Ferrato, a brand of Okaya EV, has officially launched its new electric motorcycle, the Disruptor.

Offering a range of 129 kilometres on a single charge, Disruptor’s performance stems from its powertrain, featuring a powerful motor chain-driven system capable of delivering a peak power of 6.37 kW with a top speed of 95 km/h in three dynamic drive modes - Eco, City, and Sports.

The latest Electric bike’s capabilities include an advanced lithium-ion LFP battery. With a capacity of 3.97 kWh, it is well-equipped for higher thermal runaway at 270 °C, making it perfect for India's weather conditions. Bolstered with a longer life cycle when compared to NMC technology, its IP-67 rating offers exceptional durability and reliability, backed by a comprehensive 3-year/30,000 km warranty.