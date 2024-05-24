Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles today launched the Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen

With the launch of the 42 Bobber Red Sheen, the company anticipates a surge of interest from Gen-Z customers who value a motorcycle that blends timeless heritage with cutting-edge style. The Red Sheen offers a compelling choice for riders seeking a head-turning presence on the streets. The recently refreshed Jawa Perak, along with the Jawa 42 Bobber, forms the current 'Factory custom' portfolio for Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, complementing the existing lineup that includes the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Adventure.

Priced at INR 2,29,500 ex-showroom