The Gold standard for bikes

On August 15, 2024, India will formally welcome back legendary British motorcycle manufacturer BSA. There have been 23 new nations added to BSA's scope since its restart in 2021. Now that Classic Legends owns the company and its riders are die-hard motoring aficionados, BSA is ready to showcase its Gold Star 650 flagship product and make a big splash in the Indian market.

When it first opened its doors in 1861 under the name Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), the primary focus of the company was the manufacture of guns. In 1910, BSA introduced their first model of motorcycles, marking their entry into the business by 1903. With decades of steady growth and a reputation for affordable, dependable, and high-quality motorcycles, BSA surpassed all other manufacturers to become the largest in the world by the 1950s.

The impact of BSA on the motorbike market was substantial. The merger between BSA and Norton-Villiers followed the 1951 acquisition of Triumph Engineering Co Ltd by BSA. Through this calculated growth, BSA cemented its position as the undisputed leader in the British motorbike industry and established a connection between its name and legendary names in the sport. Ton-Up Boys, Promenade Percys, and Clubman Racers were just a few of the UK subcultures that came to identify with BSA motorcycles in the '50s and '60s. These organizations were crucial in establishing the BSA's place in British culture and in molding the motorcycling cultural narrative.