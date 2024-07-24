BMW Motorrad enters the Indian electric market with CE 04 scooter

The scooter is available in two striking color schemes: the base variant in Light White and the Avantgarde style in Imperial Blue metallic. The Avantgarde style also features bright orange in the seat and a tinted windshield for a contrasting effect.

The BMW CE 04 is powered by an innovative electric drive with a liquid-cooled motor, delivering a maximum output of 42 hp. The motor is mounted between the battery and rear wheel, similar to BMW cars. It accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 120 km/h. Its lithium-ion battery, with a net capacity of 8.5 kWh, offers a range of 130 kilometers and an energy consumption rate of 7.7 kWh/100 kilometers. It includes a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger, which charges from 0 to 80% in 3 hours 30 minutes, with an optional BMW Wallbox charger available.

The suspension features a directionally stable, one-piece tubular steel main frame, ensuring smooth handling and high ride comfort. The front double disc brake and rear single disc brake provide reliable deceleration, assisted by BMW Motorrad’s Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). It also includes Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and three riding modes: ECO, Rain, and Road. The multifunctional instrument cluster has a 10.25-inch TFT color split screen with Bluetooth connectivity, and a watertight, ventilated smartphone storage compartment with a 12-volt charging port.

Optional packages include the ‘Comfort Package’ with Heated Grips and Backrest Comfort Seat, and the ‘Dynamic Package’ with Riding Modes Pro, Headlight Pro, ABS Pro, Adaptive Headlights, and Daytime Riding Light. A wide range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorrad accessories are available for personalization.

The BMW CE 04 is priced at INR 14.9 lakhs onwards, ex-showroom.