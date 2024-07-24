BMW Motorrad enters the Indian electric market with CE 04 scooter

BMW Motorrad India has introduced its first electric vehicle, the BMW CE 04, marking India’s debut in the premium electric scooter segment. This urban electric scooter will be sold as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) in select metropolitan cities, with deliveries starting in September 2024.
The CE 04 features a design that merges functionality with clear aesthetics and digital elements. Its form is characterized by large, smooth surfaces and sharp edges, with a long, stretched profile housing a slim energy storage unit in the underfloor assembly and a compact drivetrain. The front end presents an intriguing break, while the rear end showcases technological components, a typical motorcycle trait. All-round powerful LED lighting enhances safety, and the floating seat adds to its visual appeal. Practical side features include a side-folding charging compartment and helmet storage unit. The 15-inch trend-setting wheels have a disc-like appearance, and the side stand integrates seamlessly with the scooter’s styling. A low center of gravity contributes to enjoyable handling, dynamic performance, and timeless riding pleasure.
The scooter is available in two striking color schemes: the base variant in Light White and the Avantgarde style in Imperial Blue metallic. The Avantgarde style also features bright orange in the seat and a tinted windshield for a contrasting effect.
The BMW CE 04 is powered by an innovative electric drive with a liquid-cooled motor, delivering a maximum output of 42 hp. The motor is mounted between the battery and rear wheel, similar to BMW cars. It accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 120 km/h. Its lithium-ion battery, with a net capacity of 8.5 kWh, offers a range of 130 kilometers and an energy consumption rate of 7.7 kWh/100 kilometers. It includes a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger, which charges from 0 to 80% in 3 hours 30 minutes, with an optional BMW Wallbox charger available.
The suspension features a directionally stable, one-piece tubular steel main frame, ensuring smooth handling and high ride comfort. The front double disc brake and rear single disc brake provide reliable deceleration, assisted by BMW Motorrad’s Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). It also includes Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and three riding modes: ECO, Rain, and Road. The multifunctional instrument cluster has a 10.25-inch TFT color split screen with Bluetooth connectivity, and a watertight, ventilated smartphone storage compartment with a 12-volt charging port.
Optional packages include the ‘Comfort Package’ with Heated Grips and Backrest Comfort Seat, and the ‘Dynamic Package’ with Riding Modes Pro, Headlight Pro, ABS Pro, Adaptive Headlights, and Daytime Riding Light. A wide range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorrad accessories are available for personalization.
The BMW CE 04 is priced at INR 14.9 lakhs onwards, ex-showroom.