The art of Motorcycle Warfare

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 which was launched recently is the second bike on the 450cc platform from RE, so it doesn't need a separate introduction. The 400-500cc platform has been constantly evolving globally and many manufacturers in India are also highly invested in it. Enter the Guerrilla 450, in the guise of a roadster but with a twist. The initial design suggests it is anything but, with a scrambler like look complete with knobby tyres.
There is however no denying the modernity of the bike and Royal Enfield appears to have raided its own parts bin quite well. You get a LED headlight; the stop lamps are integrated into the indicators, and you get the instrument cluster from the Himalayan on the top variant. The lower variants get the instrument cluster from the RE Meteor with a navigation tripper. The design has substance, good road presence thanks to the long flowing design of the tank and rear fender. The long wheelbase and extra-large tyre size of a 120 section at the front and 160 section at rear adds to the appeal. The cluster on our test bike came with connected features, navigation and Wingman feature from RE.
Riding the Guerrilla 450 was a very pleasant affair. A smooth, free revving unt with negligible vibrations are the hallmark throughout the rev range. Low end torque is however somewhat lacking, and you will need to keep downshifting or keep slipping the clutch in the city. However, once you hit the 2000 rpm mark, it starts making good progress and once you hit 4,000 then the engine’s real character shines through as it shoots ahead showing its powerful mid-range and impressive top end. Our brand-new test bike did 155 km/h on the speedo, and we expect to see more once the first service is done. Performance is certainly good, the clutch is light enough and the gearbox is good, though we expect it to be better post the first service as well.
The suspension is stiff, but the fat tyres on both ends cushion the rider quite well and this makes it an old school motorcycle with great suspension and excellent ride comfort too. You can ride fast, with confidence and despite that ride quality stays comfortable enough, for you to push the motorcycle as you explore the power from the simple liquid cooled engine from RE. The lack of USD forks is surprising, but the front stays planted and offers good feedback. Brakes are good and tyres hold up in wet and dry both. We are impressed with packaging of motorcycle that is comfortable, sporty and retro enough to get some Royal Enfield fans to upgrade to this bike. This is one bike that will not make a monkey out of you.
Priced at INR 2,39,000 ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni