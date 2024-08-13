The art of Motorcycle Warfare

Riding the Guerrilla 450 was a very pleasant affair. A smooth, free revving unt with negligible vibrations are the hallmark throughout the rev range. Low end torque is however somewhat lacking, and you will need to keep downshifting or keep slipping the clutch in the city. However, once you hit the 2000 rpm mark, it starts making good progress and once you hit 4,000 then the engine’s real character shines through as it shoots ahead showing its powerful mid-range and impressive top end. Our brand-new test bike did 155 km/h on the speedo, and we expect to see more once the first service is done. Performance is certainly good, the clutch is light enough and the gearbox is good, though we expect it to be better post the first service as well.

The suspension is stiff, but the fat tyres on both ends cushion the rider quite well and this makes it an old school motorcycle with great suspension and excellent ride comfort too. You can ride fast, with confidence and despite that ride quality stays comfortable enough, for you to push the motorcycle as you explore the power from the simple liquid cooled engine from RE. The lack of USD forks is surprising, but the front stays planted and offers good feedback. Brakes are good and tyres hold up in wet and dry both. We are impressed with packaging of motorcycle that is comfortable, sporty and retro enough to get some Royal Enfield fans to upgrade to this bike. This is one bike that will not make a monkey out of you.

Priced at INR 2,39,000 ex-showroom

Story by Mohit Soni