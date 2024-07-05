River Indie EV scooter sets new benchmark in electric mobility

Starting with the design, we feel it is truly international and unique in every way. We say this because this surely is a unique design coming out of an Indian design studio. The chunky headlights and the elegant and large tail lamps are all likely inspirations taken from high-end automobiles. The spread of the LED headlamps is very good, easily one of the best in the segment. The other, of course, is the range of beautiful colours that the scooter comes in — very pop, very trendy, and even the luggage rack built into the side panels with a cut-out is a 9.5 out of 10.

The second big thing on the scooter is staying true to the utility part of the scooter. The storage space in the Indie is truly s o m e t h i n g t o be considered praiseworthy. The big scooter houses a 35-litre under seat storage, a large storage under the handlebar, and the largest footboard in any e-scooter till date. All this makes it the most spacious and practical scooter out there. Even if you load the floor board to its maximum capacity, the side mounted and easily foldable footrest helps you get a proper grip on the scooter.