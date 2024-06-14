BMW Motorrad's 2024 R 1300 GS: A legendary boxer redefined

Riding the R 1300 GS is a similar affair as before, though you do notice some changes. The ergonomics are spot on and gives you the feeling of a true-blue adventure motorcycle. The fuel tank gives a good grip to your knees whilst a wide enough handlebar gives you leverage at all speeds and road conditions, whether you are hugging curves or just blasting up straight roads. The new motor with a very high compression ratio of 13.3:1 gives it good grunt. 145 horses are at your command while 134 Nm of torque gives you amazing power, even with the age-old boxer layout. The motor gets Shift-cam technology, which gives you a great torque spread both at lower RPMs and at higher ends thanks to two variable camshaft timings. The gearbox is silky smooth, and the electronically adjusting adjusted to good and bad situations instantly and with great precision as it now has both an adjustable damper and spring.

The BMW R 1300 GS is clearly more potent than ever before and rewrites history yet again, even in this era of high expectations.

Priced at INR 20.95 lakhs, ex-showroom.

Story by Mohit Soni