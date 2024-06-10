Yamaha launches Fascino S model with answer back feature in three new shades

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., in alignment with ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, has launched the Fascino S model with an ‘Answer Back’ feature. Fascino S has a mix of European design, performance, and innovation.

The scooter model is available in the striking Matte Red and Matte Black color shades, along with the captivating Dark Matte Blue colour option, further enhancing the brand’s reputation for elegance and style.

The highlight of the model is the ‘Answer Back’ function. The feature can be used by the customers through Yamaha’s mobile Application called ‘Yamaha Scooter Answer Back’.

By pressing the answer back button within the application, the riders can easily locate their scooter. It responds by activating both left and right indicators along with a horn sound for approximately two seconds – adding to the convenience and ensuring a more enjoyable ride for customers. The Application can be installed easily from Google Playstore/ Apple App Store.