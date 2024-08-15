The Gold Star returns

On the 78th year of India's independence, Classic Legends declared the arrival of Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers, in the country. Since its founding in 1861, the brand has maintained a devoted fan base. The famous Gold Star is how the brand enters the Indian market.

The brand is now poised to enthrall Indian motorcycle fans. Soon after, it will also be prepared to enter the US, Australia, and Japan. The 652 cc liquid-cooled engine of the Gold Star produces 45 horsepower and 55 Nm of torque. The stopping force is provided by dual-channel ABS Brembo brakes.

The new bike has been painstakingly constructed using British-led engineering by Ricardo and design by Redline Studios, as well as engine knowledge from the Technical University of Graz.

With its USB charging connector and 12V outlet, the bike guarantees that passengers stay connected even on lengthy trips. The rear shocks on the bike are easily adjustable for individual comfort because to its rider-focused design.