KTM Launches its International Range of High-Performance Motorcycles, up-to 1390cc In India

KTM, Europe’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, announced a massive expansion of its Indian portfolio with the launch of 10 internationally acclaimed motorcycles across four distinctive segments. This strategic move marks a new chapter in the successful partnership between KTM and Bajaj Auto Limited, bringing the complete KTM experience to Indian customers. The global range for MY24 now comes to India and includes the following models:

Naked: KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and KTM 890 DUKE R. For riders who seek the pinnacle of naked performance.

Adventure: KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and KTM 890 ADVENTURE R. For the hardened cross-country nomads.

Enduro: KTM 350 EXC-F. For the serious off road enthusiasts.

Motocross: KTM 450 SX-F & KTM 250 SX-F for serious motocross racers. KTM 85 SX, KTM 65 SX & KTM 50 SX for young competitive racers.