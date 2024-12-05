Beast on Wheels

European two wheeler manufacturers are known for creating iconic and powerful street machines, and one of the brands that have a top of the mind recall is the Ducati Monster. We have long been fans of the bike since the 696 came out, and it won us over with an impressive combination of agility and performance. The naked look with its visible trellis frame gave the bike its own unique look, but that has now been substituted with a monocoque, inspired from Ducati’s own Panigale. The design however will leave you in no doubt about the bike’s origins and the new 937cc motor promises a lot. But does it deliver? That is what we are trying to find out.

In terms of design, the front oval shaped headlight stands out. There is a LED DRL ring running around its entirety, which gives it a cat eye look. The fuel tank design is also new and more muscular than before, and the rear tapers off with a minimalist tail, all encompassing a beefy monoshock and a floating rear number-plate holder. The twin exhausts also look the part. The instrument pod is a 4.3-inch display with all essential info including speed, revs, lap times and individual parameters. The switchgear is of very high quality with a good tactile feel that you can use even with gloves. The seat is also fairly comfortable.