First among equals

The new addition is the remote key that makes life easier while giving a premium feel. The switchgear is basic but functional and with right tactile feel even while wearing gloves. The under seat storage is a little sparse, but can accommodate a helmet. Riding a liquid-cooled 155cc engine in a scooter with a CVT gearbox can make things interesting. The performance right from the word go puts a smile on your face, with very little rubber band effect or any burning smells normally associated with the CVT ‘box. The scooter does it all without vibrations or any other refinement issues. The engine makes a noise which is just about sporty enough to keep you entertained. It’s sporty in its own way and handles quite well too. Ride quality has improved by a small margin over the original scooter and it still continues to be biased towards a harsher ride, which may not be so comfortable for the pillion. A fuel economy of 50 km/l on the highway and 40 km/l in the city is exceptional in every regard for a CVT. The brakes and tyres also hold up in wet and dry conditions, but better tyres can make things even more exciting. The pricing seems to be value for money, considering 125cc and electric scooters also are around the same ballpark. Yamaha took a risk and it succeeded. Definitely one of the best in this segment.

Priced at INR 1.49 lakhs, ex-showroom.

Story by Mohit Soni