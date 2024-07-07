BMW launches the R12 nineT and the new R12 in India

The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12 are available as a roadster and cruiser, each offering a classic design and optimal ergonomics. They are built on a common, versatile base with a now one-piece tubular spaceframe, an airbox positioned flat under the seat and an angled spring strut. It offers freedom in designing the seats and side lines. On the R 12 nineT the aluminium tank with brushed and clear-coated side panels, the seat, and the tail-hump create a rising, dynamic line. The focus on essential design is supported by the compact and short rear end. The shorter fuel tank, which is 30 mm shorter and narrower in the rear, ensures significantly improved ergonomics and a more front-oriented seating position compared to its predecessor. On the R 12, the steel tank, reminiscent of the so-called “Toaster Tanks” of the 1970s BMW /5 models, emphasises the typical design language of a cruiser in a classic teardrop shape and forms a descending line with low-mounted rear wheel cover. The large 19-inch front wheel and the small 16-inch rear wheel complement this harmoniously. The classic cruiser design is also reflected in the relaxed seating position with low seat height and wide handlebars.
The new Heritage models display a strong attention to detail. This is evident in numerous features, such as the intricately designed front fender bracket or the LED headlight - with a black-framed light guide element on the R 12 nineT. The instrument panel also seamlessly integrates into the overall style. On the R 12 nineT, it features two round instruments in a traditional design, while the R 12 has a single round instrument. The LED turn indicator lights on the upper fork bridge are harmoniously equipped with tinted smoke lenses. The all-new R 12 nineT also has smoke-lens turn indicator lights at the rear, while the all-new R 12 features integrated functional turn indicator lights. Both the all-new R 12 models feature an air/oil-cooled boxer engine, providing both powerful and character performance. The engine with 101 mm bore, 73 mm stroke and 1,170 cc capacity delivers 109 hp in the R 12 nineT at 7,000 rpm and maximum torque of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. In the R12, 95 hp is available at 6,500 rpm and 110 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm.
Priced at INR 19.9 – 20.9 lakhs, ex-showroom