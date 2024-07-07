BMW launches the R12 nineT and the new R12 in India

The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12 are available as a roadster and cruiser, each offering a classic design and optimal ergonomics. They are built on a common, versatile base with a now one-piece tubular spaceframe, an airbox positioned flat under the seat and an angled spring strut. It offers freedom in designing the seats and side lines. On the R 12 nineT the aluminium tank with brushed and clear-coated side panels, the seat, and the tail-hump create a rising, dynamic line. The focus on essential design is supported by the compact and short rear end. The shorter fuel tank, which is 30 mm shorter and narrower in the rear, ensures significantly improved ergonomics and a more front-oriented seating position compared to its predecessor. On the R 12, the steel tank, reminiscent of the so-called “Toaster Tanks” of the 1970s BMW /5 models, emphasises the typical design language of a cruiser in a classic teardrop shape and forms a descending line with low-mounted rear wheel cover. The large 19-inch front wheel and the small 16-inch rear wheel complement this harmoniously. The classic cruiser design is also reflected in the relaxed seating position with low seat height and wide handlebars.