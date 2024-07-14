Bgauss RUV 350: A revolutionary step-thru EV scooter with advanced features

RR Global's Bgauss, a two-wheeler arm of the company, seems to be going in the right direction with its EV scooters. The company’s previous offerings have offered safety, good quality and decent performance and this time it seems no different, although it seems like that the RUV 350wants to step it up by a big margin.

This is a scooter with a radical step-thru design and unique elements used for the powertrain that does set it apart from its competitors and introduces a whole new riding experience in the EV space. Bgauss has improved every parameter seen in its previous scooters and then added more in an effort of one upmanship.

The design is dominated by the contrast colour 16-inch wheels, a well-done headlamp with LED DRLsgiving a premium look. The lower half is tall thanks to extra ground clearance and suspension travel is far more over other scooters in its own portfolio and even in the segment. The overall design is however quite conventional, and you get the usual stance, nothing extraordinary here.