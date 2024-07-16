BMW Motorrad India opens pre-launch bookings for India’s first premium electric scooter: the all-new BMW CE 04

The first electric offering from BMW Motorrad India will be officially launched in the country on 24 July 2024. The all-new CE 04 offers a seamless blend of innovation and urban mobility. With its futuristic design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly performance, it redefines city commuting. This stylish scooter provides a modern, enjoyable riding experience, making it perfect for the urban environment. Customers can contact their nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealership to book the all-new CE 04.