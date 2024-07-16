Bikes

BMW Motorrad India opens pre-launch bookings for India’s first premium electric scooter: the all-new BMW CE 04

This stylish scooter provides a modern, enjoyable riding experience, making it perfect for the urban environment
BMW CE 04
BMW CE 04

The first electric offering from BMW Motorrad India will be officially launched in the country on 24 July 2024. The all-new CE 04 offers a seamless blend of innovation and urban mobility. With its futuristic design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly performance, it redefines city commuting. This stylish scooter provides a modern, enjoyable riding experience, making it perfect for the urban environment. Customers can contact their nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealership to book the all-new CE 04.

BMW CE 04
Yamaha launches Fascino S model with answer back feature in three new shades
Scooter
BMW Motorrad
e-scooter
Electric

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com