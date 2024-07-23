Twin performance

The Superquadro family of engines, have often been hailed as Ducati's most sophisticated twin-cylinders. Marking the pinnacle of a legacy spanning over three decades, these 90° V2 engines with desmodromic four-valve-per-cylinder distribution have been integral to Ducati Superbikes and Supersport models. Iconic bikes such as the 748, 749, 848, 899, and 959, culminating in the current Panigale V2, owe their performance to these engines.
Ducati is now honouring the Superquadro engine with a limited-edition collector's Panigale, produced in a numbered series of 555 units. This tribute coincides with Nicolò Bulega's victory in securing the first Supersport world title for Ducati, marking the engine's crowning achievement. The first Superquadro engine debuted in 2011 with the 1199 Panigale. Its name, derived from the high bore-to-stroke ratio, allowed the 1285 cc variant to deliver very high power for a twin-cylinder engine. Over the years, the engine evolved into smaller displacements, first 898 cc and then 955 cc, with the latter winning the Supersport world title for Ducati in 2023 and the MotoAmerica Supersport title in 2022 and 2023.
The Superquadro's technical innovations set new standards in engine refinement and sophistication. Its crankcases are made using aluminium pressed-in cylinder liners with NikaSil coating, allowing the heads to be directly mounted on the crankcases. Magnesium is used for the head, clutch, and oil pan covers, contributing to an extremely compact and rigid engine—a key element of the monocoque frame chassis.
The desmodromic distribution system incorporates "super-finished" rocker arms with DLC treatment to reduce friction and enhance durability. The mixed chain/gear control system further sets benchmarks for efficiency and reliability. In the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, the engine has a 955 cc displacement, delivering 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. This makes it equally thrilling on both road and track.
Safety and control are paramount, ensured by the Panigale V2's advanced electronic equipment based on a 6-axis inertial platform. The package includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) , Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) and Engine Brake Control (EBC), enhancing stability during extreme cornering.
The Panigale V2's technical foundation, marked by the monocoque chassis, is enhanced with Öhlins suspension and a steering damper. Rizoma rider footrests, made from billet aluminium, are adjustable. Carbon fiber components include the front and rear mudguards, silencer end, chain guard, clutch cover protection, swingarm guard, and shock absorber cover. The bike features a lithium-ion battery and comes in a single-seater configuration with sports grips. Unique to this model are the dashboard animation and contact key.
For circuit use, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition can be fitted with a kit for removing the license plate and mirrors, and a billet aluminium racing tank cap, included with the bike. It is also equipped with a GPS module for DDA data acquisition.
As with every collectible Ducati, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is distinguished by a triple clamp, machined from solid, displaying the model number. Each bike comes with a certificate of authenticity and a personalized motorcycle cover, making it a true collector's item.
Expected price: INR 29 lakhs, ex-showroom