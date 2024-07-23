Twin performance

The Superquadro family of engines, have often been hailed as Ducati's most sophisticated twin-cylinders. Marking the pinnacle of a legacy spanning over three decades, these 90° V2 engines with desmodromic four-valve-per-cylinder distribution have been integral to Ducati Superbikes and Supersport models. Iconic bikes such as the 748, 749, 848, 899, and 959, culminating in the current Panigale V2, owe their performance to these engines.

Ducati is now honouring the Superquadro engine with a limited-edition collector's Panigale, produced in a numbered series of 555 units. This tribute coincides with Nicolò Bulega's victory in securing the first Supersport world title for Ducati, marking the engine's crowning achievement. The first Superquadro engine debuted in 2011 with the 1199 Panigale. Its name, derived from the high bore-to-stroke ratio, allowed the 1285 cc variant to deliver very high power for a twin-cylinder engine. Over the years, the engine evolved into smaller displacements, first 898 cc and then 955 cc, with the latter winning the Supersport world title for Ducati in 2023 and the MotoAmerica Supersport title in 2022 and 2023.

The Superquadro's technical innovations set new standards in engine refinement and sophistication. Its crankcases are made using aluminium pressed-in cylinder liners with NikaSil coating, allowing the heads to be directly mounted on the crankcases. Magnesium is used for the head, clutch, and oil pan covers, contributing to an extremely compact and rigid engine—a key element of the monocoque frame chassis.