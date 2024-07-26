Bike on gas - now you cannot only ride your motorcycle but operate it at almost half cost

When you sit on the motorcycle, you realise that the ergonomics are spot on. Once mounted you immediately notice that the handlebar is somewhat lower in height, which gives great feedback and is comfortable for a normal posture. Depending on your height, you get a good natural position on the bike. The instrument cluster however is a little bare, as it has a CNG meter and a speedo, but lacks a separate petrol gauge and a tach, though you do get fuel efficiency info. The switch between CNG and petrol can be used on the fly, just like cars. The engine when running on CNG purrs along smoothly due to some engineering modifications done by Bajaj like revised oil jets near the piston. This results in an engine that feels as close to petrol as possible while running on gas and if you switch to petrol, then the changeover is almost indiscernible. The low and mid-range torque is good and the bike 90 km/h comfortably. However do keep in mind that this is a city commuter and excels at that – just don’t expect performance out of it.

The chassis has a mono-shock suspension at the rear, which is directly mounted to the chassis instead of the swingarm resulting in excellent stability over both high and low speeds and all types of roads. The motorcycle weighs 149 kg but it handles its weight well. Both the tyres and brakes also held up well in the wet conditions we were riding in. The main purpose of this bike however lies in its frugal running characteristics and if you can stomach that long wait at a CNG filling station, then this motorcycle will cut your running cost in half.

Priced at INR 95,000 ex-showroom