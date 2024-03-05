KTM introduces new colours for 2024 RC and Adventure lineup

KTM has unveiled an array of new colours for the model year 2024 (MY24) RC and Adventure lineup of motorcycles in India. The 2024 KTM RC 390 is available in the KTM Factory Racing Orange and Blue colourways, while the MY24 RC 125 and RC 200 are now offered in new Blue and Black paint schemes.
On the other hand, the MY24 KTM Adventure range features four new colour choices. The 250 Adventure is available in an all-new Lunar Grey (matte finish) and Blue, and the 390 Adventure is offered in Orange and Black, White, and Black colourways.
The 373.27cc power unit of the RC 390 and 390 Adventure (including the X and SW) puts out 43.5 PS, the 199.5 RC 200's motor makes 25 PS, and the 250 Adventure's 248.76cc engine makes 30 PS. Finally, the least powerful RC 125 only puts out 14.5 PS.
No other changes have been made by the Austrian bikemaker, and the price tags of the motorcycles stay the same as well.
The complete price list of the KTM RC and Adventure series is as follows:
RC 125 - INR 1,89,542
RC 200 - 2,17,696
250 Adventure - INR 2,46,651
390 Adventure X - INR 2,80,652
RC 390 - INR 3,18,173
390 Adventure - INR 3,38,746
390 Adventure SW - INR 3,60,880
*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.