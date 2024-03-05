KTM introduces new colours for 2024 RC and Adventure lineup

The 373.27cc power unit of the RC 390 and 390 Adventure (including the X and SW) puts out 43.5 PS, the 199.5 RC 200's motor makes 25 PS, and the 250 Adventure's 248.76cc engine makes 30 PS. Finally, the least powerful RC 125 only puts out 14.5 PS.

No other changes have been made by the Austrian bikemaker, and the price tags of the motorcycles stay the same as well.