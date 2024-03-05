Bikes

KTM introduces new colours for 2024 RC and Adventure lineup

The motorcycles are now available in two new colour options each
The 2024 KTM RC 390 is offered with this new Blue colour option
The 2024 KTM RC 390 is offered with this new Blue colour option

KTM has unveiled an array of new colours for the model year 2024 (MY24) RC and Adventure lineup of motorcycles in India. The 2024 KTM RC 390 is available in the KTM Factory Racing Orange and Blue colourways, while the MY24 RC 125 and RC 200 are now offered in new Blue and Black paint schemes.

The 2024 KTM RC 390 is offered with this new Blue colour option
Bajaj launches MY24 editions of Pulsar NS series

On the other hand, the MY24 KTM Adventure range features four new colour choices. The 250 Adventure is available in an all-new Lunar Grey (matte finish) and Blue, and the 390 Adventure is offered in Orange and Black, White, and Black colourways.

This is an all-new colour option called Lunar Grey
This is an all-new colour option called Lunar Grey

The 373.27cc power unit of the RC 390 and 390 Adventure (including the X and SW) puts out 43.5 PS, the 199.5 RC 200's motor makes 25 PS, and the 250 Adventure's 248.76cc engine makes 30 PS. Finally, the least powerful RC 125 only puts out 14.5 PS.

No other changes have been made by the Austrian bikemaker, and the price tags of the motorcycles stay the same as well.

The 2024 KTM RC 390 is offered with this new Blue colour option
2024 Yamaha FZ-X gets new chrome colourway

The complete price list of the KTM RC and Adventure series is as follows:

RC 125 - INR 1,89,542

RC 200 - 2,17,696

250 Adventure - INR 2,46,651

390 Adventure X - INR 2,80,652

RC 390 - INR 3,18,173

390 Adventure - INR 3,38,746

390 Adventure SW - INR 3,60,880

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

2024 KTM RC
2024 KTM Adventure
KTM India

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com