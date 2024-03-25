2024 Portugese MotoGP: Martin wins main race, Viñales takes home sprint victory

In the main race on Sunday, the stars aligned for Martin, who bolted to the front and remained there for the entirety of the race, displaying poise and confidence.

Until the race in Portimao, Martin was known for his Sprint performances, but he turned the stats around by winning the race with a spotless ride, even as Aprilia's Viñales did not give him room to breathe.

The star of the whole race was GasGas' Pedro Acosta, who came through the pack with a lot of bravado. The young Spaniard was seen sliding his bike around, attacking corners supermoto style, and not being afraid to take on the big guns.

Acosta was in the right place at the right time when Viñales ran wide and crashed in the last lap. He finished third and took his first podium in the premier class. Ahead of him was Bastianini, who kept Maverik honest for the entirety of the race until the moment of the Spaniard's crash.

All the talking points were about what happened behind them, though. In a rare display of frustration, Factory Ducati's Bagnaia collided with Marc Marquez, which led to the duo crashing out. They were battling for the fifth position.

Although Marquez managed to rejoin the race, he could not score points, and Pecco retired from the race despite getting his bike going. The stewards rightfully deemed it a racing incident that warranted no further action.