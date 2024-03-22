My time at Pramac is coming to an end: Martin

Having secured the win in the sprint and a podium in the main race in Qatar, Martin seems to be aiming for the title once again. But there is something else that he wants: a factory seat in 2025. He believes four years spent riding for a satellite team are more than enough, and the time to step up has arrived.

"What I can do is try to give my all on the bike, and I hope to be able to reach an agreement with Ducati that makes both of us satisfied. It's clear, however, that I think my time at Pramac is coming to an end. After four years, I would like to aim for an official team, or at least I want to try. In Qatar, I showed my potential and I still have a lot of time to prove it again, so I think it's early to talk about my future at this moment."

His comments come on the back of the announcement from Ducati about signing Fermin Aldeguer for two years. The Spaniard, who currently competes in Moto2, is expected to replace Martin at Pramac in 2025 and 2026.

But Martin believes Aldeguer deserves a seat in MotoGP. "I want to congratulate Fermin. He is a good friend, and I think he deserved it (the Ducati contract). His situation is similar to mine; he too will arrive in Pramac with a factory bike."