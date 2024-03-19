Martin or Morbidelli, who would Aldeguer replace at Pramac in 2025?

This announcement from Ducati is expected to start a series of announcements, as the arrival of the man from La Ñora would mean that either Martin or Morbidelli, who currently ride for Pramac, will have to make way.

All fingers seem to point towards Martin, who has expressed a desire to race alongside Bagnaia on the Factory Ducati next year. Should the championship runner-up not get the chance, it is expected that he might move elsewhere.

Honda and Aprilia are two prospects for Martin. The Japanese team, in particular, might want him teamed up with Luca Marini, as 2020 champion Joan Mir has not been able to shine in his tenure with the team.

Valentino Rossi's VR46 is not expected to race with Ducati machinery next year, and if the team becomes Yamaha's satellite outfit, given the relationship the legendary Italian has with the Japanese, there might be a seat for Martin there too. But with his eyes set on a factory seat, will he take the chance?

Luigi Dall’Igna, the General Manager of Ducati Corse, has said Aldeguer will get "all the technical support to help him grow," as the Spaniard has "showed incredible speed" over the last few years.