BMW Motorrad Track Training programme 2024 announced

Named the BMW Motorrad Track Training programme, the event will be held on March 23 and 24. After the two-day training programme, another set will be held on April 20 and 21.

This training programme is exclusive to riders of BMW Motorrad two-wheelers, and the German marque says it will enable riders to improve their overall riding skills, while also understanding the limits of their beemers.

BMW has divided the sessions into Levels 1 and 2, and participants will be trained by professional instructors in a controlled environment. The training modules alternate between theory and track practice sessions.

The curriculum, says the marque, covers everything from basic handling and manoeuvring to advanced racing techniques. Right from mastering braking and throttle control, riders will be able to get guidance on cornering and vision too.