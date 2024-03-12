Reborn Riders vows to spread road safety awareness among students

At a recent rider meet-up in town, leaders of the club announced that the anniversary celebrations will take place in Puducherry on April 6 and 7. Registrations have already begun and will end by March 15.

During the anniversary celebrations, a documentary on 80-year-old Kannan, a former motorcycle racer who participated at events held at Sholavaram in the 1970s and 80s, will also be released.