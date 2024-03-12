Reborn Riders vows to spread road safety awareness among students

Reborn Riders, a motorcycling club based out of Chennai, has announced its plans to raise awareness among school and college students on road safety after its fifth anniversary celebrations scheduled to take place in April.
At a recent rider meet-up in town, leaders of the club announced that the anniversary celebrations will take place in Puducherry on April 6 and 7. Registrations have already begun and will end by March 15.
During the anniversary celebrations, a documentary on 80-year-old Kannan, a former motorcycle racer who participated at events held at Sholavaram in the 1970s and 80s, will also be released.
Club members who attend the event will be able to take part in various activities and receive goodies including a denim jacket, sling bag, T-shirt, and more.
The kit is sponsored by Fasta Pizza, a premium vegetarian pizza brand that was founded in Chennai around four years ago, with which the motorcycle club has partnered. This partnership aims to contribute to building a safer road environment.
There were over 20 classic motorcycles lined up at the event. A Yezdi 250 CL-II, lovely RD350s, and modern machines like a Jawa 42 Bobber and Yezdi Roadster, among others, were part of the lineup.
Since the club is also open to riders owning motorcycles from other brands, there was a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and even an old Kawasaki Bajaj KB100.