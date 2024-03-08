We find out what it is like to live with the Jawa 42 Bobber

And there's more good news. The gearbox, a six-speed unit, is slick to use at higher revs, and the suspension, comprising 35 mm telescopic forks up front and a mono shock absorber with seven-step adjustable pre-load, is tuned well. Also, there's nothing wrong with the way the motorcycle handles, with the staggered wheel setup (18 inches in the front and 17 inches in the back) playing its part, and it stops really well too with its 280 mm front and 240 mm rear ventilated discs with ABS assist.

However, there are some drawbacks. The ground clearance is so little that one ends up scraping the underbelly, and sometimes the exhausts, quite often. The LED headlight could have been more powerful, and then there is the gearbox. Remember when we said the box is slick to use at high revs? That is because gears one, two and three at low revs are quite clunky when they are slotted in. There are no problems with the other three whatsoever. Fuel efficiency, however, is not its forte.