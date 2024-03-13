KTM Cup Season 2 announced

After the selection round in Coimbatore, there will be rounds held in Delhi (April 13 and 14), Mumbai (April 26 and 28), and Kolkata (May 11 and 12). The qualifiers and finale will take place at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore between May 24 and 26.

Season 1 of the KTM Cup, the bike manufacturer says, attracted over 1,000 racers from across India. The champions got the opportunity to train with KTM experts at the Slovakia Ring and interact with KTM Factory racing athletes.

There will be three categories in Season 2, and they are: Pros, Women, and Amateurs. Pros are INMRC racers, those who hold the FMSCI licence, one-make championship participants, and Season 1 participants (excluding the top three).

Racers who bag the top three spots in the second season of the championship will get the chance to train at the Red Bull Ring in Salzburg, Austria, with Grand Prix winners.

The races will be presided over by Jeremy McWilliams, an ex-MotoGP racer, and supported by seven-time INMRC champion and founder of Gusto Racing India, Emmanuel Jebaraj.