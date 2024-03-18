Italian marque MV Agusta secures its future!

Automobile giant Pierer Mobility AG has announced that it will perform an early takeover of a majority stake (50.1 per cent) in Italian bikemaker MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.
Back in November 2022, KTM AG, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility, acquired 25.1 per cent of MV Agusta as part of a capital increase. The company had also took over the supply chain and purchasing of MV Agusta in October 2023.
Further, the Italian marque's product range is also distributed in part via Pierer Mobility's expansive global sales network.
Pierer Mobility has announced that the call option granted to KTM on the basis of the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2025, to acquire a majority stake in MV Agusta will be exercised prematurely.
The purchase price for the remaining 25 per cent of the shares was calculated in accordance with the previously agreed valuation method (EBITDA multiple), the company said in an official statement.
This means that KTM AG will take over the majority and also the industrial management of MV Agusta. Also, an annual production volume of more than 10,000 MV Agusta premium motorcycles is planned at Varese, from where the Italian marque operates.