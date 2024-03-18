Italian marque MV Agusta secures its future!

Back in November 2022, KTM AG, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility, acquired 25.1 per cent of MV Agusta as part of a capital increase. The company had also took over the supply chain and purchasing of MV Agusta in October 2023.

Further, the Italian marque's product range is also distributed in part via Pierer Mobility's expansive global sales network.

Pierer Mobility has announced that the call option granted to KTM on the basis of the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2025, to acquire a majority stake in MV Agusta will be exercised prematurely.

The purchase price for the remaining 25 per cent of the shares was calculated in accordance with the previously agreed valuation method (EBITDA multiple), the company said in an official statement.