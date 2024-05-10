Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Redefining electric superbikes with enhanced performance and stylish upgrades

In the realm of electric superbikes, the Ultraviolette F77 has long been revered for its cutting-edge design and electrifying performance. Now, the bar has been raised even higher with the unveiling of its upgraded counterpart, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2. Boasting a slew of enhancements, this sleek marvel of engineering is set to redefine the standards of electric two-wheelers.
One of the most noticeable improvements lies in its charging system. The Mach 2 features a revamped charging cap crafted from premium aluminium, employing magnetic locks for a secure fit. This not only enhances the aesthetics but also ensures hassle-free charging, embodying the ethos of seamless integration and functionality.
Visually, the Mach 2 retains the signature superbike styling of its predecessor, exuding an aura of sophistication and performance prowess. The meticulous attention to detail is evident, with not a single screw or nut in sight, showcasing a level of fit and finish that is truly commendable.
Under the sleek exterior lies a powerhouse of performance upgrades. Acceleration aficionados will rejoice at the improved sprint capabilities, with the Mach 2 boasting a 0-100 km/h time of just 7.7 seconds and a lightning-fast 0-60 km/h timing of 2.8 seconds. Delivering an impressive 40 hp of power and 100 Nm of torque, it promises an electrifying ride experience like never before.
But the advancements don’t stop there. Range anxiety is a thing of the past with the Mach 2, as its single charge range has been elevated to an impressive 323 km, up from 307 km. Charging convenience is further enhanced with compatibility for both standard and boost chargers, ensuring flexibility for riders on the go.
Safety is paramount, and the Mach 2 delivers with dual-channel ABS, dynamic stability control, and a total of 10 levels of regen for enhanced control and stability.
Overall, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 represents a quantum leap in the evolution of electric superbikes. With its blend of cutting-edge technology, breathtaking performance, and uncompromising style, it sets a new benchmark for the electric two-wheeler segment, promising a thrilling ride into the future of mobility. The fact that it is proudly Indian is just the icing on the cake.
Priced at INR 2.99 lakhs, ex-showroom.