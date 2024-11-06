An electrifying direction

Royal Enfield has announced a new identity, a new brand called ‘Flying Flea’, which will be focused on EVs. While everyone thought it was the name of their new electric motorcycle, it turned out to be the name of their next generation of electrified products.

This brand name revives the legendary “Flying Flea” name, a nod to the lightweight motorcycles that British paratroopers used during World War II. The original Flying Flea was small, agile, and designed for transport across rough terrains, often being parachuted in with soldiers. The modern electric version is a unique tribute to that heritage, combining Royal Enfield’s classic aesthetic with cutting-edge electric technology for a new era of riding. And it doesn’t look like anything Royal Enfield currently for this specific reason, as it was never intended to look like one and always had a different brand name, ‘Flying Flea’ to live up to.

So, you may ask why to show it at EICMA 2024 and not next year in 2025, which will be closer to the launch date in 2026. Well, according to Siddharth, the team wants to receive feedback, work on battery chemistry and perfect it and for that, they need the critical feedback to come in now so that they can work on it.

In 2026, the Flying Flea brand will launch with the C7 electric motorcycle, followed by the scrambler styling S7.

Design: A Classic Look with a Modern Touch

The Flying Flea Electric stays true to Royal Enfield’s retro-inspired design language, with hints of the original Flea’s compact, minimalist look. With a slim frame, round LED headlamp, and vintage fuel tank silhouette (which cleverly houses the battery pack), the bike is nothing like a modern-day Royal Enfield. Still, it embodies the simplicity and lightness of the original Flea. The bike’s lightweight frame and slightly raised handlebars give it an upright stance, which might make it easy to manoeuvre in both urban environments and on light off-road trails.

Royal Enfield has also included subtle touches to emphasize the nostalgia factor, such as exposed metal detailing and a simplistic seat design that echoes military-style utility. This retro-inspired aesthetic caters to the brand’s loyal fanbase, many of whom appreciate the timeless charm of Royal Enfield motorcycles.