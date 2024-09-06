Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, the pioneers of India's 'Neo-Classic' segment, proudly introduce the all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ is the newest model in the Jawa 42 Life line, and it was unveiled by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. Continuing the legacy of the 42 and 42 Bobber, the 350 Jawa 42 FJ ushers in a new era for the "42 Life" motif, honoring a dedication to outstanding design and an unmatched riding experience.

The founder of Jawa, František Janeček, was motivated to name this motorbike after him because of his desire for providing motorcycling lovers with a daring and contemporary riding experience.

A neo-classic motorbike, the 350 Jawa 42 FJ combines modern style with traditional Jawa elements. Anodized and brushed aluminum fuel tank cladding is its most distinctive feature; it is a first in its class. You can personalize your bike with a range of color options and Jawa branding choices, and this finish makes it seem even better. The tank cladding is complemented by the aluminum footpegs, grab grips, and headlamp holder. Together, they form a unified design that pays homage to Jawa's history while embracing contemporary workmanship.

The 42 FJ is a fitting tribute to its illustrious history with its signature profile and graceful contours. One distinctive feature of this tank design is the fuel cap, which is offset. A broad, flat seat with high-quality stitching makes for a stylish and comfortable ride. Upswept exhaust that produces the distinctive Jawa sound and an all-LED lighting kit are examples of modern features. Completely digital gauges and a USB charging port complete the rider-centric features, which combine classic design with modern technology.