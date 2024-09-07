Different strokes

Hero Motorcorp is on an aggressive roll out of premium and sporty products in recent times. It started in 2018 with the 200 Xtreme twins and the Xpulse 200 that came in before that. Hero Motocorp has great sub brands as the Xtreme, Hunk and Karizma to play around with and they have indeed positioned these appropriately as the need may be. With all this happening, the company entered into a partnership with Harley-Davidson and the Mavrick 440 is a result of this platform sharing. A new approach towards the roadster 350-450cc segment, the Mavrick is here to change the game for Hero and the manufacturer’s all new offering in the 400cc plus space will pit it against the 400cc Bajaj and Bajaj branded motorcycles in India and some parts of the world too!

The Mavrick 440 is a really well-designed roadster to our eyes. The classic stubby proportions and yet muscular enough parts on the motorcycle make it look the best neo-roadster India based manufacturer has ever created. The design has hints of old school with its round headlight, but it has modern tech such as LED DRL and LED lights too. The round indicators are a neat touch as well. Overall, a bit simple, but in the right colours, it will surely grab a lot of attention. The Mavrick according to us needs better colour options than what it has right now. A bit more retro options please! Most of this puts it into contention with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which it is set to grab market share from.

The instrumentation is also a great approach with its small, modern outlook that displays all needed parameters in a semi-digital cluster. The switches on the cluster and handlebar are all new too, with acceptable levels of fit and finish, though they could be better.