Ola S1 X available with 2, 3 and 4 kWh battery options now

Ola Electric has introduced new variants of the S1 X electric scooter, which sport a base price of INR 79,999 (all prices are ex-showroom). The new variants come with 2 kWH, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh battery options.

The S1 X with the 2 kWh battery (priced at INR 79,999) can cover 95 km in a single charge, as per IDC estimates, and hit a top speed of 85 km/h. The 3 kWh variant is priced at INR 89,999, has a claimed range of 143 km, and a top speed of 90 km/h.

Costing INR 1,09,999, the 4 kWh variant can also hit a top speed of 90 km/h but cover 190 km (claimed) in a single charge. According to the EV maker, it takes 6.5 hours to charge the battery pack of this variant.

All S1 X variants are available in seven colourways. Furthermore, Ola Electric has announced that its entire scooter lineup will come with an 8-year, or 80,000 km, warranty for the battery pack, which can be increased to either 1 lakh km or 1.25 lakh km for an additional cost.