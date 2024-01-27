Revolt RV400 BRZ launched, priced at INR 1.38 lakh

Revolt Motors' top electric motorcycle, the RV400, has received a new variant, and it is called the BRZ. Priced at INR 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory), the motorcycle is available for customer bookings.

The main highlight of the RV400 BRZ is that it comes with a claimed range of 150 km from its 3.24 kWh battery. Do note that the 150 km range is only when ridden in 'Eco' mode, while the range drops to 100 km in 'Normal' mode and 80 km in 'Sport' mode.

Revolt claims that it takes four hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the motorcycle's battery pack from nought, while a zero to 75 per cent charge takes 180 minutes.

With looks that are identical to the regular RV400, the BRZ, which comes in five colourways, features LED lighting units, a USD fork up front, and a monoshock in the back.