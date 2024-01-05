2024 Bajaj Chetak launched, priced from INR 1.15 lakh

Bajaj says there are over one lakh Chetak users across over 140 cities in the nation at present

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak has been launched in India. It costs between INR 1,15,001 (for the Urbane variant) and INR 1,35,463 (for the Premium variant). The prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Bajaj has equipped the 2024 model year Chetak Premium with a 5-inch TFT display, sequential rear blinkers, self-cancelling blinkers, a lamp for the helmet box, which is claimed to be larger, and more.

The Premium variant of the EV gets a new digital dash

The optional TecPac, which can be purchased by buyers of the Premium variant (on the Chetak website), adds more features such as turn-by-turn navigation, music control, call management, Hill Hold Mode, reverse mode, and more. Bajaj says the TecPac has been developed to provide a seamless consumer experience along with the Chetak App.

The 2024 Chetak Premium comes with a 3.2 kWh battery, which offers a claimed range of 127 km. The Chetak Premium has an onboard 800 W charger, and it can reach a top speed of 73 km.

The Urbane variant is INR 20,000 less expensive than the Premium variant

The Urbane variant is offered in Coarse Grey, Cyber White, Brooklyn Black, and Indigo Metallic Blue colours, while the Premium is available in Hazelnut, Indigo Metallic Blue, and Brooklyn Black colourways.