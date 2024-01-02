Kawasaki Eliminator launched, priced at INR 5.62 lakh

Kawasaki India has introduced the Eliminator to the market today. The cruiser has been priced at INR 5,62,000 (ex-showroom).

Featuring an exposed Trellis high-tensile steel frame, the motorcycle has a circular headlamp, a sizeable fuel tank, a low seat, a stubby exhaust end can, and an LED tail lamp. It features a round LCD dash and typical Kawasaki switch gear.

In terms of dimensions, the Eliminator is 2,250 mm long, 785 mm wide, 1,100 mm tall, and comes with a wheelbase of 1,520 mm. It weighs 176 kg and can hold 13 litres of fuel.

The cruiser does come with a good amount of road clearance

Powering the motorcycle is a 451cc parallel twin motor that produces 45 PS at 9,000 RPM and 42.6 Nm at 6,000 RPM. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

A 41 mm telescopic front fork with 120 mm of travel is at the front, and twin shocks with 90 mm of travel are at the rear, while the overall road clearance is 150 mm.

The bike rides on 18-inch front (130/70-section) and 16-inch rear (150/80-section) wheels and features a disc on each end, clamped by two-piston calipers.