Yamaha launches 2024 R3 & MT-03 in India

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the model year 2024 YZF-R3 and MT-03 motorcycles today. The supersport has been priced at INR 4.65 lakh, while the naked costs INR 4.60 lakh (prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also read: India Bike Week 2023: Unmatched biker camaraderie to the fore

The reason for the premium pricing of the motorcycles is down to the fact that they are sold as completely imported units, which attracts a high import duty.

Available in Icon Blue and Yamaha Black colourways, the 2023 R3, which is a KTM RC 390 competitor, comes with the distinct supersport styling with a full fairing and a central air intake. It sports LED lights and a full digital instrument cluster sans Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2023 MT-03 is offered in two colourways

On the other hand, the 2023 MT-03 is a streetfighter that looks ace with its blunt front and sharp rear design. It comes with split seats, fuel tank extensions and LED lights. As for the colours, the motorcycle is sold in Midnight Black and Midnight Cyan.

Both motorcycles are powered by a liquid-cooled 321cc 2-cylinder motor that is tuned to produce 42 PS and 29.5 Nm. They come mated to a 6-speed gearbox and nope, there is no slip-and-assist clutch on offer!

Also read: 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan review: The only companion you need

Further, Yamaha has given them both upside down and mono-shock suspension at the front and in the back and the marque's latest R3 weighs 169 kg, while its naked version is 2 kg lighter. There's dual channel ABS on offer as well.