 'Shreyas Talpade stable, to be discharged soon,' says wife Deepti

Film actor Shreyas Talpade, who underwent an angioplasty late last night is in a stable condition and will be discharged in a few days, his wife Deepti said on Friday.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days,” said Deepti.

Also read: Shreyas Talpade hospitalised after a sudden heart attack post-shoot

She expressed gratitude to the medical team's expertise, exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time of medical crisis, saying “The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.” She further noted, “We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

Shreyas, 47, noted for his roles in films like Iqbal, the Golmaal franchise and Poster Boysamong many others, had a major health scare when he suffered a heart attack after a grueling shoot. The actor had been shooting throughout the day, was joking around with the crew on the sets, shot some sequences which had a bit of action, but after going home, he told his wife he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the city’s Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, but he collapsed en route but upon reaching the hospital, the medicos took charge. After various tests, he underwent an angioplasty around 10 pm and the morning after was on the way to recovery.

Also read: Prajakta Koli attends COP28 Climate Summit, says 'When nature is dying, it's taking all of us with it'