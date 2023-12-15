Kaveri, a contemporary linen clothing brand, opens a new store in Bandra 

Designer Kaveri Lalchand opens the doors of her eponymous label with a new stylish experience in the luxurious hub of Bandra, Mumbai, following the success of her Kala Ghoda outlet. Seema Taparia will be gracing the store launch with her presence. The new store is part of the brand’s ongoing strategy to establish a broader retail presence across India, with stores already in Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, and soon in Ahmedabad; and with plans to expand nationwide in 2024.

Kaveri’s creations pay homage to the ethos of handmade luxury, comfort, and elegance. Her meticulously handcrafted designs cater to both everyday wear and special occasions, blending innovative techniques with time-honoured craftsmanship. The store boasts a vibrant range of contemporary styles -- from wardrobe staples such as tunics, kaftans and saris to modern co-ords and jacket sets, her clothes change the way you feel about yourself. They are powerful, whimsical and effortlessly stylish, echoing her mantra to make ‘Everyday Beautiful’ through the splendour of luxurious linen.

“Kaveri’s designs transcend mere clothing; they redefine self-expression and individuality,” says a spokesperson of the brand. The Bandra store opening marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to offer Kaveri’s iconic styles as well as handcrafted luxury that reflects a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, celebrating the essence of linen in every creation.”

Expanding her creative repertoire, Kaveri has introduced innovative lines such as Baby K - a range of finely crafted linen wear for children in her signature designs, Love by KAVERI - a concept store in Kochi offering holiday, lifestyle, and home wear, and Couture by KAVERI -- an opulent line of wedding and festive wear handcrafted to celebrate you with intricate embroidery and finesse.