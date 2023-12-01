Poonam Soni's new collection is all about luxury with affordability

Designer Poonam Soni has always combined design and luxury with meaning from the time she entered the jewellery industry as a standalone crusader three-and-a-half decades ago. The path breaking concepts of ‘Collections’ inspired by international and Indian architecture and culture brought meaning to design with her iconic global collections like Greek and Egyptian, Gaudi Revived and Temples of India.

The pandemic brought to life another unique collection, Metamorphosis, where she remodelled hoarded locker jewels into collection pieces, creating a massive wave in the wedding industry, and contributing to

sustainability.

Also read: Kalki opens shop in Bengaluru

And now, Poonam has launched yet another collection — White Hues, which is unique with a profound message. Her new collection is all about sustainability and luxury with affordability. Focusing on aesthetics, she has created one-of-a-kind pieces for which she has a gifted flair.

Designer Poonam Soni

“This collection uses man-made lab-cut diamonds but uniquely cut in different facets and shapes — they are large-sized, clustered together in fusions of rounds/ovals creating a shine in different hues of whites,”she explains. She has also experimented on giving pale grey and pink colours with different techniques in art nouveau pendants, and rings with art deco touches. A designer chic collection offering variation to the client, this certified collection is for the collector who is always expanding her wardrobe of jewels. “With the introduction of man-made diamonds, the creation of unique cuts and shapes is possible making design dreams in large-sized diamonds a reality,” she says.

The highlight is a luxury piece of a cluster of large size flat-cut diamonds on a square royal blue specially cut Morani glass pendant with a large crystal drop adorned with an art deco motif of diamonds.

Also read: Arpita Mehta's A Bride’s World is a canvas of dreams waiting to be worn

Meanwhile, the designer goes altruistic with her new trademarked label — Poonam Soni altruistic luxury (PSAL). “The concept is to give back to society through collections made using sustainable materials, avoiding hoarding by “metamorphosizing” unused jewels, and yet keeping luxury alive through design, creativity, and unique techniques,” says Poonam. The new in altruism is a collaboration with the Nargis Dutt Foundation. Poonam Soni and Priya Dutt have come together for the education of deserving children in need of funds.

“This awareness will be spread through events and donations would be done through collaborations and sale proceeds as well,”

she adds.

Price on request.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

