Zebronics drops a capsule collection in collaboration with art maverick Santanu Hazarika 

Zebronics has collaborated with Santanu Hazarika, a multidisciplinary autodidact, a visual sorcerer, and a mysterious doodler to introduce a capsule collection of doodle and abstract-art-covered products including Audio, IT gadgets, Smartwatches, and more.

A self-taught artist and a master of multidisciplinary creativity, Santanu has ventured across the globe, curating and displaying his art, from Mumbai's bustling streets to the remote corners of Siberia. Santanu played a pioneering role in India’s NFT revolution, with a collaborative NFT release alongside Ritviz setting records by selling out in an astonishing 37 seconds, a testament to his enigmatic appeal.

Speaking about the Zebronics X Santanu collection and the collaboration, Santanu says, “I’m thrilled about this partnership. I believe that integrating the intricacy of doodle art aesthetics with Zebronics’ top-notch quality products will not only attract new consumers but also captivate existing ones with a range of trendy, fresh, and unconventional items. This collaboration is particularly special to me because it connects with my childhood memories of when I first got acquainted with the brand and developed a love for gadgets. Art is my passion, and by merging it with art-focused technology, we aim to transport people to an extraordinary world that I'm zealous to share.”

The brand commenced this collab with the launch of the Zeb-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby, along with a range of new gaming mousepads. Over the next six months, it will introduce products in various categories, including audio wearables, portable speakers, smartwatches, and IT and gaming products. These meticulously chosen products cater to a diverse, artistic, and fashion-forward audience of all ages. This collection seamlessly blends notable artistry with 21st-century tech, offering a fresh product lineup with inherent appeal.

Price starts at Rs 16,999.

Available online.