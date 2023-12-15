Gadgets of the week: Dell Latitude 7440, Rokid AR Joy pack and more

Canon ML-A

Canon’s fancy new ML-A is a light as well as a speaker. Created from premium materials into a stylish design, the Bluetooth speaker also doubles up as an LED lamp which is adaptable and adjustable. The 360-degree speaker provides engaging and clear sound even at low volumes. Built-in battery power allows you to take it with you wherever you go. INR 28,000* store.canon.com.

Edox Sky Diver Neptunian

Edox has been making watches since 1884. Their new Neptunian Automatic is a divers’ watch which looks great indoors as well. The high pressure resistant watch can go to depths of 1,000 m. The wristwatch also sports a ceramic bezel for durability and sparkle. The indices are coated with Super-Luminova X1 for brightness in low-light. The robust automatic watch also has a power reserve of about 40 hours. INR 1.35 lakh. edox.ch.

Rokid AR Joy pack

Rokid has launched its AR Joy pack recently which consists of a Rokid max-assisted reality (AR) smart glasses, accompanied by a Rokid station and an Android TV box tailored for an immersive experience. The AR glasses can project visuals equivalent to a 215-inch screen located 10 feet away. Connected to the Android Tv box, you can view all your favourite OTT content and play games in a bold new way! I can’t wait to get my hands on one! INR 89,999. aytexcel.com.

Withings Scanwatch Nova

The Scanwatch Nova is a smartwatch that looks like an analogue watch and measures multiple metrics accurately. It provides an ECG on-demand, sleep measuring and enhancing, temperature measurements, heart rate, activity tracking and more with a 30-day battery life. The watch also is 10 ATM waterproof, is protected with sapphire glass and links to the free withings app to measure and record. INR 57,500. withings.com.

Gadget review -

Dell Latitude 7440

Dell makes some formidable laptops, the new Latitude 7440 is possibly the smallest and lightest 14-inch commercial laptop currently. Weighing in at around a kilogram, the laptop feels light and is very easy for me to move around my office (ideal for virtual meetings). The 7440 also features a 16:10 display, offering more real estate via screen space. The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G support for the latest security, compatibility and speeds. An optional 5 MP camera is available on demand for ultra sharp videoconferencing and calls. 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, 512 GB M.2 SSD storage and Intel Iris Xe graphics ensured that my experience with this device was top notch. A great bonus is the flexible form factor allowing me to adjust between laptop, tent, stand or tab mode. A fantastic laptop if you’re looking for one! INR 1.49 lakh. dell.com.

Optoma TV L1+

2023 has been the year of the projector, as there are options galore for high quality projectors with grade A features. Optoma’s L1+ is a superb option which I’ve been using for the past week continually. The compact device is a UHD 4K resolution 4LED projector which can deliver immaculate images and video up to 120 inches in size. The short throw projector can be placed very close to the wall/screen to save space. The L1+ comes with a Google and Netflix certified Android Tv dongle which allows access to 1,000s of apps on Google Play.

Here I found the setup to be simple and extremely easy compared to other projectors on the market. With 4LED tech, the colours are natural, vivid, there’s consistent brightness and the ability to receive and display HDR10 and HLG content. 240Hz refresh rates allow for lag-free gaming where required. Sound is clear and bold thanks to the built-in speakers. I thoroughly enjoyed using the L1+ as it provided ease of use in different rooms/places and provided great visuals and sound. Highly recommended. INR 2.80 lakh. optoma.co.in.

Redmi 13C 5G

I always enjoy reviewing Mi and redmi devices as they are feature and novelty filled yet come at affordable prices. The new Redmi 13C 5G is a cracking device (for the price) that comes with up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in a 6.74-inch size with a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing and scrolling. The Star Trail design looks great and the corning Glass front provides max protection.

Camera is a 50 MP Ai dual setup in the rear that provides excellent imagery in day light and most low-light conditions. The 13C 5G also has a good set of speakers which provide ample volume for media and calls. Mediatek’s Dimensity 6100+ processor ensures blazing performance and seamless app switching. A 5,000 mAh battery allowed me almost 40 hours on a single charge. With Type C 18 W charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, This is the device to buy! INR 12,499. mi.com.