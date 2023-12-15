Things to do in Chennai this week (December 15-22, 2023)

There are plentiful events that have been lined up over the weekend in the city

Retribution

December 15 | PVR



Silent Night, considered to be director John Woo's John Wick, is a movie which revolves around the character Godlock who loses his son to a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve. Having also lost his voice, he makes vengeance his life's mission in order to avenge his son's death. The movie stars Joel Kinnaman, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kid Cudi, Harold Torres and Vinny O'Brien, among others. In theatres.



Meet the makers

December 15 | Teynampet



The Makers Market from By Hand from the Heart features everything from jewellery, art, plant artistry, ceramics, clothing and textiles, board games, puzzles, apothecary and aromatics, home décor and utilities, artisanal condiments among many others.



Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. On till December 16. At Hanu Reddy Residences.



Make an impact

December 16 | Adyar



Colours of soul: Expressing through art is an event that will take participants on a transformative art-based journey and foster self discovery. Apart from learning to express through art, the participants will also be making a positive impact, for half of their entry fee will be used to set up a computer lab in a government-aided school.



INR 1,000. 4-5.30 pm. At Backyard.



Celebratory mood

December 16 | Adyar



The sixth edition of the Christmas Market organised by LocalXO will take place in the city over two days this weekend. At the indoor festive market, people will find pizzas, sandwiches, halloumi, kombucha, kimchi, fine chocolates, pastries, home-made wines, Xmas-themed linens, ceramics, jewellery and more.



Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. On till December 17. At Bungalow 12.



Ha-has to Ah-has

December 15 | Alwarpet



Aansplaining is Karthik Kumar's fourth stand-up special and its back in town this weekend! At the show, which will run for 90 minutes, he will touch upon traditional masculinity, gender stereotypes and gender identities.



INR 299 onwards. On till December 17, 2023. At Medai - The Stage.



Mesmerising voices

December 16 | Mylapore



An electrifying performance will be delivered by playback singer Anuradha Sriram at her first-ever Grand Live in Concert. At the concert, singers Sridhar Sena, Priya Jearson and Diwakar will also take the stage and enthrall the gathering.



INR 499 onwards. 6 pm. At Montfort Auditorium.



Groove to the beat

December 16 | Chetpet



Enga Vazhi Rajini Vazhi, presented by High On Entertainment is an hour-long musical tribute show to Superstar of Tamil cinema Rajinikanth who turned 73 recently. Groove to the live renditions of Thalaivar's chartbusters and celebrate the icon.



INR 249 onwards. 7.30 pm. At Alchemist Lake Viewery.



Eat, Play, Shop

December 15 | Guindy



Karigar Haat is the latest exhibition in town where people can find crafts, textiles, fashion, home décor and more and shop to their heart's content. Organised by Kalakruthi and Sampoorn, the event which is held at Uptown is happening bang in the centre of a cloverleaf interchange in town, where people can find several food outlets, sports arenas, among others.



Entry free. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. On till December 17. At Kathipara Urban Square.

Couture chat

December 17 | Thousand Lights

Indulge in a sartorial soirée titled The Men Are Talking, hosted by founder Lata Madhu. Acclaimed couturiers Suket Dhir and Vivek Karunakaran will be discussing their diverse and diametrically opposite opinions on men’s fashion. The evening will also serve as an effort to further blur the line between conventional and unconventional fashion in the realm of menswear.

Entry free. 11 am onwards. On till December 18. At Rutland Gate Fourth Street.

Soulful renditions

December 16 | Velachery

Singer Pravin Saivi is set to enthral audiences this Saturday through his live performance set to take place in the city. Known for his soulful voice, it is going to be an evening to remember for music lovers.

Entry free. 7 pm onwards. At Phoenix MarketCity.