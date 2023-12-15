Yoho launches Chelsea Boots collection

Yoho, an innovative footwear brand, has announced its latest line of Chelsea Boots. Designed with a perfect blend of comfort, style, and durability, the new collection offers a seamless solution for individuals seeking a balance between fashion and functionality, particularly during the fall and winter seasons.

“Our previous boots collection did quite well last year during the winter season and we’ve been getting requests for extending that line. A small change might not have sufficed for it and we also wanted to add an element of ease to it, so we locked on the Chelsea Boot as the new collection. Yoho’s vision is centered towards well-being, comfort and ease, and we like how this boot caters to all. To keep it in sync with our brand tonality, we’ve kept a vibrant colour palette to the collection and explored interesting prints as well,” says Ahmad Hushsham, co-founder of Yoho.

Addressing the concerns of fit and comfort, Chelsea Boots integrate innovative design elements, ensuring that the foot remains snugly secured within the boots without compromising on flexibility. “The women’s range comes with EVA soles that keep it very lightweight. Paired with memory foam in-soles they are bound to be the comfiest companions for this winter. We have also explored a lot in terms of prints that would set it apart visually, along with the range of colours that the collection offers,” says Prateek Singhal,

co-founder of Yoho.

Yoho Chelsea Boots

Sharing a funny incident during the design process, Prateek says, “While we were working on the design, someone in the sales team was looking up carpet options for the office and took a few printouts. One of these images got mixed up in the stack of inspiration for prints that the design team was working on and the designer to his horror thought that it had been sent for approval. Later, this incident led to further exploration of more organic print patterns that would actually work for the boot’s minimal form.”

The collection includes vegan leather in suede and leather finish. It features the classic looks with tans, olives and browns for a more formal setting and caters to its alter ego with vibrant coloured options with prints. The boots can be paired with all the winter dresses, long coats, sweaters, and woolen trousers. If you want to style yourself for that perfect office look, these boots would be a great addition to your wardrobe as they are available in the most classy designs and colours.

Price on request.

Available online.

