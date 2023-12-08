Spotlight ready: Dennison's new the Club Wear collection

Dennison has launched their latest and most electrifying collection to date — the Club Wear Collection, which is set to redefine nightlife fashion with its innovative designs and cutting-edge style.

It is a fusion of high fashion and contemporary club culture, embodying the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and setting trends. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a keen understanding of the dynamic needs of the modern partygoer, each piece in this collection is a statement

in itself.

Ashwini Seth, founder, tells us that it is a celebration of individuality and self-expression. “We wanted to create pieces that not only make a style statement but also empower our customers to embrace their unique identities. It’s about standing out and being unapologetically bold,” he says.

The collection caters to those who appreciate the fusion of comfort, quality, and edgy aesthetics, making it the go-to choice for the discerning club enthusiast.

It features bold, edgy, and attention-grabbing designs that cater to a vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene. You will find neon shades, metallics, and deep hues that create a visually striking impact. Skin-baring elements such as cutouts, open backs, plunging necklines, and high slits are common in Club Wear collection. These features along with glitter, sequins, and metallic embellishments will add a seductive and daring edge to the designs, creating a glamourous and eye-catching effect on the dance floor.

Dennison's the Club Wear Collection

Providing insights into the fabric choices, Ashwini says, “Club Wear is often associated with nightlife, dancing, and a vibrant atmosphere, so fabrics not only look stylish but also provide the necessary comfort for movement and endurance. You will find spandex/lycra and mesh in the collection.”

Giving some styling tips for incorporating pieces from the Club Wear collection into various nightlife looks, Ashwini adds, “Styling is key when it comes to creating standout nightlife looks. Mix and match textures; or opt for a monochromatic colour scheme for a sleek and sophisticated look. Also, pair these pieces with denim for a casual yet edgy look.”

Price starts at Rs 999.

Available online.

