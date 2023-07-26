Monsoon wedding: Tips to nail the bridal look

The monsoons have finally arrived. While the fear of unexpected downpours ruining your wedding venue and other wedding arrangements is inevitable, here’s how to keep your bridalwear from relenting to nature’s whims.

The advent of the monsoon season reinvigorates our mood and environment with cool showers after months of searing heat. But rains on your wedding day are nothing less than a nightmare. The main dilemma is what to wear, how, and which fabrics to choose and avoid. Considering the humid weather and cool showers can make you uncomfortable and take hours at a stretch for your clothes to dry if they get wet, you must pick light, fuss-free, and monsoon-friendly outfits.

If you are planning a monsoon wedding, Anu Mehra, Fashion Designer and Founder of Charisma, give you a detailed guide on bridal-wear choices to get started.

Choose Uber-Classic Traditional Saris (Cotton Silk)

The best part about this season is that you can opt for vibrant and pastel hues for your wedding festivities. What better than a traditional silk sari, especially if you plan on having a daytime indoor wedding. If draped right, silk saris can be the most manageable and flattering weave in our extensive spectrum of fabrics. Moreover, silk tends to dry quickly without losing its sheen, making it a safer option for brides who are apprehensive about unexpected drizzles. To up the style quotient, pair it up with a contrasting halter neck or low-neck blouse.

Embrace Minimalism with Embroidery and Threadwork

Monsoons are not the time to go all out with your wedding trousseau. This is the season to play it safe and subtle. So, keep away from heavy embellished saris or lehengas for the D-day, and instead go for minimalist designs. If you want to accentuate your outfit, you may get it designed with minimal embroidery, thread work, or lace work. This will help you manage the outfit throughout the wedding day without fearing colour transfer or oxidation of embellishments due to moisture. Moreover, threadwork and embroidery are easier to maintain and have better longevity.

Switch to Sharara Suits (chiffon, georgette)

Sharara suits are the latest addition to the bridal wear options for Indian brides. If you are uncertain about pulling off a lehenga look, a sharara suit in a light fabric like georgette, nylon, chiffon, or linen can be your best bet. You can enhance the suit further with sequins, zari embroidery, kundan, or cut dana. Match pants or churidar with the same shade or contrasting colour to level your look. This will dry faster if it gets wet and make you feel comfortable and airy.

Imbibe a Splash of Soft Pastels

The charm of lehengas will never go out of trend, even in the monsoons. The only thing that would change is your choice of fabric. Avoid going for deeper colours like navy blue and maroon when choosing your bridal lehenga during this season. Instead, soft pastels like peach, lilac, baby pink, or mint green will lend a visually soothing and fresh look. When it comes to pastels and light, monsoon-friendly fabrics, nothing fits the bill better than a Lucknowi lehenga. The georgette fabric adorned with delicate embroidery, mirror work, and tiny sequins all over gives the lehenga a subtle yet glamorous look, which is well-suited for a modern bride.

Keep Away from Heavy Accessories

If you are planning an outdoor wedding during the monsoon season, it is not advisable to wear heavy costume jewellery. The weather on most days is likely to be humid, which may cause excessive sweating and itching, especially underneath areas covered by jewellery. In fact, even a little exposure to rain or moisture can discolour your expensive jewels, or hamper their natural luster. So, either opt for statement gold or platinum jewellery, or keep it to a bare minimum if you are wearing artificial accessories.

Keep these tips in mind when planning your monsoon wedding, so you can look every bit a fashionista, irrespective of whether there is a drizzle or a downpour.

